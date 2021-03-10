FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Sheltered, Simple Quote Widget, and more

We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside ongoing 4K Android TV offers and everything else in our deal hub, it is now time for all of Wednesday’s best app price drops from Google Play and beyond. Today’s collection is highlighted by a deep price drop on the post-apocalyptic disaster management game Sheltered, alongside deals on various icon packs, Simple Quote Widget, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Sony’s 4K OLED Xperia 1 II Smartphone returning to its all-time low at $100 off that now sits alongside offers on Google Pixel 3a XL, a $149 price cut on the OnePlus 8T, and Motorola’s new 2021 handsets. Moving over to the laptop space, we have some solid price drops on HP Chromebooks today at up to $60 off along with everything else in our Chromebook deal hub. Anker’s latest sale discounts Android essentials from $11, we have up to $90 off WD easystore USB 3.0 hard drives, these Kensington Thunderbolt 3 + USB-C Docks up to 32% off, and even more in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40, Captain Toad $30, AC Valhalla $28, more

Happy Mario Day 2021! Nintendo game deals, Switch consoles, accessories, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Sheltered:

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future.

