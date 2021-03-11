FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

mophie’s 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat falls to $123 (Save $26), more from $106

Amazon currently offers the mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat for $123.53 shipped. Down from the usual $150 going rate, today’s offer saves you over $26, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the best price in over two months. As one of the latest additions to mophie’s stable of chargers, its new 4-in-1 mat arrives with the ability to top off all of the gear in your Apple kit. With four different 10W Qi pads, you’ll be able to refuel a pair of iPhones alongside two pairs of AirPods or other earbuds. There’s also a USB port around back to plug in an Apple Watch charging puck to refuel a fifth device. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the latest mophie 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Station for $106.38. Usually fetching $140, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $3 of our previous mention, and is one of the best prices to date. This charging station delivers a spot for your iPhone with a 7.5W Qi pad alongside an integrated Apple Watch puck and a 5W divot to refuel AirPods and the like. Just like the lead deal, this is a great way to tidy up your nightstand. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Then go swing by our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts. Today saw one of the first notable price cuts go live on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger at $100 which is joined by these Twelve South’s AirFly deals from $39 and everything else in our roundup right here.

mophie 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat features:

Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of wireless power. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device or accessory. With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there’s no need to hassle with charging cables. Easy-align valleys and charging coils make finding the charging “sweet spot” foolproof. The 4-in-1 wireless charging mat can charge through cases up to 3mm thick.

