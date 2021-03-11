Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $30 (Save 25%), more

Patozon (99% positive all-time feedback from 254,000+) via Amazon offers the Mpow 15W Car Wireless Charger Mount for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and matches the all-time low set just once before. This 15W Qi car charger doubles as a mount for propping up your device while on-the-road. Alongside being able to refuel your handset, it sports an auto-sensing clamp and can either sit in your car’s cup holder or affix to an air vent. Over 690 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Cup Holder Mount & Air Vent Mount: You can install the car phone mount holder in the cup holder or on the air vent. The cup holder base is sturdy and expands to fit cup holders up to 3.9in/9.8cm. The air vent clip has a strong clamping force to keep the mount in place without falling.

The automatic-clamping feature enables you to mount or retrieve your phone with one hand motion. Just tap one of the two release buttons on the side to open the arms automatically once the phone is in the arms will automatically close to secure your phone. The built-in energy storage setting allows you to open the arms to take your phone out within 10s-20s even after the power supply is disconnected or your car is stalled.