The Outer Worlds is receiving its final DLC update, which is dubbed Murder on Eridanos. This story expansion will follow a murder mystery for a unique and thrilling experience. Coming March 17, there will be an all-new unique world, weapons, and more available as part of The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos.

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos brings murder mystery fun to the unique sci-fi adventure

As the final story expansion for the unique game, The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos brings you to an all-new world. You’ll venture to the skies of Eridanos and “unravel the grandest murder mystery in the Halcyon colony.” Everybody is suspicious here, as you’re trying to solve the whodunit following Rizzo’s hired spokesperson, the famous Halcyon Helen ends up dead. This all comes after the release of a brand-new Spectrum Brown Vodka, but who would be behind it? You’ll travel alongside companions across the floating islands of Eridanos as you piece together clues and hints using the Discrepancy Amplifier, a brand-new gadget that can “highlight otherwise unseen hints.”

Eridanos offers a unique experience when compared to other The Outer Worlds maps

Eridanos is a section of floating islands that offer plenty of variety. You’ll find the luxurious confines of the Grand Colonial Hotel and even something like Rizzo’s colorful groves. Just keep in mind that each “smiling employee” you encounter could be a suspect as “there’s something dark lingering under the bright and cheerful surface.”

New weaponry offer a fun experience

Not only does The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos bring about an all-new storyline, but there are also three science weapons that can be added to your arsenal alongside new weapon and armor variants. You can even increase your level cap by three and use new perks and flaws to create “your most unique character yet.”

Pricing and availability

You’ll be able to purchase The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos by itself or bundled with The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass. Of course, you’ll need to have the base game to play this expansion, but that goes without saying.

9to5Toys’ take

I recently started playing The Outer Worlds on my Series X again, and I forgot how fun it is. It offers a unique storyline, decisions that truly affect gameplay, and fun visuals. Once I finish the main story, I’ll likely be picking up the Expansion Pass to get both Peril on Gorgon as well as Murder on Eridanos. What about you?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!