NEOGEO Arcade Pro for PC/Android doubles as a standalone console at $101.50 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $101.40 shipped. That’s more 22% off the going rate, within about $1 of the all-time low, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Both a controller for PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console, as well as a standalone console, it includes 20 built-in SNK arcade games. Using the HDMI output, you can play the built-in games on your big screen and pull audio directly from the 3.5mm jack. Rated 4+ stars from over 740 Amazon customers. More details below and right here in our launch coverage.

While you can’t also use it as a gamepad on other platforms, the aforementioned NEOGEO mini arcade console makes for a great alternative. It sells for around $46 and includes an additional 20 games ranging from fighting titles to other classics like the Metal Slug series.

Just remember, SNK doesn’t ship either of these consoles with an actual HDMI cable, so be sure to grab one of these affordable AmazonBasics options if you don’t already have one laying around.

Along with this ongoing offer on Arcade1Up’s Galaga Countercade, we are also still tracking solid price drops on Tiger’s Marvel X-Men LCD Handheld as well as Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet and the brand’s themed-arcade stools.

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

20 built-in classic SNK games

Use as a Controller and a standalone Console

Controller support for PC, NEOGEO mini and Android. SNK electrostatic style joystick.

Compatible with NEOGEO gamepads and another arcade stick Pro

720p HDMI output, 3.5mm audio out jack

