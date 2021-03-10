Add Tiger’s Marvel X-Men LCD Handheld to your collection at the Amazon low: $8 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is now offering the Tiger Electronics Marvel X-Men Project X LCD Handheld game for $7.87 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Make sure the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $15, this is a new Amazon all-time low, nearly 50% off, and the lowest we can find. This one was part of the retro re-releases Tiger announced back in 2019, sitting alongside the Sonic 3, The Little Mermaid, and Transformers: Generation 2 models. These nostalgia-inducing handhelds might not have the best graphics (or really any at all), but they make for brilliant collectibles and might be enjoyable to pick up and play from time-to-time. “Blast back to the 1990s with this retro-inspired Tiger Electronics X-Men Project X handheld” set across 5-stages of play and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to odd little retro-inspired handhelds like this, it doesn’t really get much more affordable than $8. While the Sonic 3 and Little Mermaid models are both listed at full price right now, we are still tracking an ongoing price drop to $10.49 Prime shipped on the Transformers edition. If you’re looking to complete the set, this is the lowest we have tracked on this one as well.

Speaking of retro gaming, we are also still tracking some great deals on Arcade1Up machines. The brand’s Galaga Countercade is still down at $79 alongside its new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet at $50 off and a series of its themed arcade stools at $49. Then check out New Wave’s latest 1/6-scale 1942 and 1943 arcade cabinets and the 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy model as well.

Just make sure you browse through our big-time Mario Day 2021 roundup for additional toy and game deals before the whole thing shuts down tonight.

More on the Tiger Retro X-Men Handheld:

RETRO INSPIRED VIDEO GAME ACTION: Blast back to the 1990s with this retro-inspired Tiger Electronics X-Men Project X handheld video game. For ages 8 and up

NOD TO NOSTALGIA: Did you play handheld video games as a child? Introduce your own kids to this electronic LCD video game inspired by the X-Men Project X vintage game from the 1990s

ICONIC MARVEL X-MEN CHARACTERS: Kids can play as Cyclops, battle the evil Juggernaut and Apocalypse, and get help from Wolverine

