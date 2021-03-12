New all-time lows on NERF blasters starting from $7: Rival, Elite Infinus, more up to 50% off

Amazon is now offering the NERF Rival Roundhouse XX-1500 Red Blaster for $14.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we have seen it in the $20 range as of late, this one regularly fetches $25 and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This is at least 25% off and the best we can find. The Rival Roundhouse model has a 15-round rotating, 5-way magazine with a translucent window so you can see the action. It can blast the foam NERF rounds at 90 feet per second and features a spring-action trigger lock along with a pair of tactile rails “to customize with NERF Rival accessories” down the line. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More NERF deals below.

For something even more affordable, consider the NERF N-Strike Elite Disruptor at $13 Prime shipped. This one features a 6-dart rotating drum that can fire them up to 90-feet. While not quite as powerful as today’s 15-round model overall, it is a worthy sidearm to consider for your load out. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 20,000 Amazon customers. Otherwise, dive in to the rest of today’s NERF price drops below starting from $7.

More NERF blaster deals:

Just be sure to check out the all-new NERF HYPER lineup that fires at up to 110 feet per second and the new NERF Rival Curve Shot. Then head over to our LEGO deal hub for some less aggressive ways to keep you and the kids busy including our review of the LEGO Hoth Microfighters, the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Carnage bust, and these ongoing LEGO building kit deals from $40.

More on the NERF Rival Roundhouse XX-1500 Blaster:

The chamber rotates to line up a round into firing position and load another round into the chamber. The blaster has 5 integrated magazines that each hold 3 rounds, giving you a total of 15 rounds to unleash on the opposing team. Fire rounds at a velocity of up to 90 feet per second with Nerf Rival accuracy from this Team Red blaster.

