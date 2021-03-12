Beats Solo Pro deliver ANC, Apple’s H1 chip, more at low of $150

Woot currently offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 fee applies otherwise. Down from the original $300 going rate, you’ll currently pay $170 at Best Buy with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and matching the all-time low from back in January.

Beats Solo Pro come equipped with upwards of 22-hour music playback alongside all of the brand’s usual design notes. On top of Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, you’ll also be able to count on active noise cancellation to block out the world around you when it’s time to focus. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review.

If the added Beats polish and more premium design isn’t doing anything for you, going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 is a great way to save even more. You’re still going to be able to enjoy a similar distraction-free listening experience, but without the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Our headphones guide is also packed with plenty of other offers if neither of the options noted above are going to cut it. You’ll still find that Beats Studio3 have been marked down to $200 in this ongoing Verizon accessory sale, but that’s alongside Klipsch’s waterproof T5 II Sport Earbuds at $179 and all of the discounts in this collection of Sony offers from $53.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Get inspired with Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones. To deliver sound how you want it, Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, while Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

