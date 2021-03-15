FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones return to all-time low at $278 (Save 21%)

Reg. $349 $278

Amazon offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 shipped in three styles. Normally selling for $349, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sony’s latest pair of headphones enter with a collection of flagship features centered around improved active noise cancellation. You’ll also be able to count on up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge as well as new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. USB-C charging rounds out the package. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and our launch coverage offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

If all the upgraded features like being able to connect to two smartphones isn’t doing much for you, going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 is a great way to save even more. You’re still going to be able to enjoy a similar distraction-free listening experience, but without the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Alongside this ongoing AirPods Pro discount at $190, you’ll find plenty of other offers in our headphones guide right here. This more affordable pair of Technics True Wireless Alexa Earbuds pack noise cancellation at $150 and are joined by the over-ear Beats Solo Pro cans at $150.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

