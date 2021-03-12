Technics’ True Wireless Alexa Earbuds with noise cancellation now down at $150 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the Technics True Wireless Earbuds with noise cancellation for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250, today’s offer is a straight $100 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A quick browse through some of the critical online reviews will show just how notable the noise-cancellation is here. That, in combination with built-in Alexa voice commands and the well-known branding, make this $100 price drop worthy of some consideration. Features include large 10mm drivers, graphene-coated diaphragms, dual touch sensor controls, built-in microphones for taking calls, up to 18-hours of battery life with the charging case, and IPX4 water resistance. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds on Amazon. More details below.

It is important to note that the Apple AirPods can be had for around $125 right now, alongside a particularly notable $190 price tag on the pro model. But for fans of Technics, folks not interested in Apple’s stark white solutions, or for a more affordable take on true wireless noise cancellation, today’s offer is certainly worth a look.

If these $25 AUKEY wireless buds won’t cut it for you, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for a more affordable solution. Coming in at $45 shipped right now, they carry stellar ratings from over 65,000 Amazon customers and make for a great low-cost alternative to just about any pricey set out there. You’re trading out the noise cancellation for a lighter “noise reduction” system, but they are certainly among the best choices in the $50 price range. Hit up our latest Anker roundup for even more.

The head over to our headphones guide for even more discounted options including Beats Solo Pro, this Beats Studio3 promotion, a notable price drop on Klipsch’s waterproof T5 II Sport Earbuds, and Sony’s popular XM3 ANC model at up to 50% off.

More on the Technics True Wireless Earbuds:

MUSIC AS IT’S MEANT TO BE HEARD: Large 10mm drivers and graphene-coated diaphragm deliver rich, expansive sound with smooth, detailed highs and tight, articulate bass to hear music as it was intended.

ADVANCED NOISE CANCELLING: The EAH-AZ70W combines Feedforward & Feedback Noise Cancelling with analog & digital processing to achieve one of the most advanced noise cancelling true wireless earbuds on the market. Utilize ambient sound amplification for when you want to hear external sound.

RELIABLE CONNECTIVITY AND CALL QUALITY: Stable left-right independent signaling and our patent-pending antenna design

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!