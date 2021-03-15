Amazon 1-day Moen Gold Box from $4: Shower head all-time lows, bathroom fixtures, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off a wide range of Moen shower fixtures, upgrades, and replacement parts. One standout here is the Moen Engage Magnetix 3.5-Inch Six-Function Handheld Shower Head for $25.59 shipped. Regularly $37.50 or more, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This 6-function shower head features a rotating dial that allows you to choose between three massage variations, wide coverage, rinse, and downpour modes. Along with a mirror-like chrome finish and a tangle-free metal hose, it features a magnetic docking system so you can “easily detach and it use as a handheld shower head or effortlessly replace it to dock.” Ships with Moen’s lifetime warranty and a 4+ star rating from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the magnetic docking system and brand name aren’t doing anything for you, check out the AquaDance High Pressure 6-Setting Chrome Face Handheld Shower head at $17 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings form over 42,000 Amazon customers and provides a similar 2-in-1 design and lifetime warranty, according to the Amazon listing.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Moen Gold Box event for deals starting from just over $4 Prime shipped. Not only will you find a slew of shower head options, but also a series of bathroom accessories, fixtures, and more right here.

Head over to our home goods guide for additional deals on items for around the house including lighting, kitchenware, automotive gear, and much more.

More on the Moen Engage Magnetix Shower head:

VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style

MAGNETIC BASE: The magnetic docking system allows you to easily detach and use as a handheld shower head or effortlessly replace it to dock with the snap of a magnet

CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHOWER: Multiple distinct shower settings gives flexibility and variety

ADA COMPLIANT: Complies with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) specifications

BUILT TO LAST: Backed by Moen’s Limited Lifetime Warranty

