KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener + bottle opener within cents of Amazon low at under $12

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s offer is 21% off the going rate, matching our previous mention on a very similar model, and the lowest we can find. While there are some no-name options out there for less, some folks prefer a high-quality brand name option with a 4+ star rating from nearly 23,000 Amazon customers, and this is within cents of the all-time low. Alongside the integrated bottle opener, this model sports a stainless steel blade “designed to easily puncture and open all types of cans and bottles.” The large knob and “ergonomic” handles as well as the lifetime limited warranty are a nice touch as well. More details below.

If you would prefer something that might be a bit more safe for the kids (and yourself), take a look at the Joseph Joseph Can-Do Compact Can Opener. This one completely protects your hands from the blades with a unique top-mounted design and comes in at just $8 Prime shipped right now. It also carries solid ratings from over 3,200 Amazon customers.

First go check out this deal we just spotted on Apollo’s 7-inch Folding Utility Knife, then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more. We have some great deals on lighting, robot vacuums, aromatherapy essential oil diffuser sets, and much more including centrifugal juice extractor at 50% off.

More on the KitchenAid Classic Can Opener:

STAINLESS STEEL BLADE: The KitchenAid can opener is made from strong 420 J2 stainless steel that is designed to easily puncture and open all types of cans and bottles

INTEGRATED BOTTLE OPENER: An integrated bottle opener is built into the head of the can opener

EASY TO TURN KNOB: The can opener’s large, easy-to-turn knob makes opening cans an easy task

ERGONOMIC HANDLES FOR

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!