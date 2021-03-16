Add a centrifugal juice extractor to your health regimen for $50 shipped today (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day and you’ll also find similar models now matched on Amazon. Regularly up to $100, this Best Buy exclusive is now 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. If you need to introduce a juicer into your setup, today’s particularly affordable option is worth a look. This is a five-speed extractor that “accommodates a wide range of fruits and vegetables” with a 3-inch chute, the 1000W motor, and dishwasher-safe parts. Ships with a 1-liter BPA-free juice jar, froth separator, and a lid alongside its 4+ star rating from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

There really aren’t very many options out there for less than $50 we would feel comfortable recommending as an alternative here. But you could take a look at this Aicook Juice Extractor that’s currently $40 with the on-page coupon at Amazon. This one will provide a very similar experience to today’s lead deal and save you an extra $10. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers.

Head over to our home goods deal hub fore even more kitchenware deals, including DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, as well as a host of other household gear like Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier, best-selling IRWIN One-Handed Bar Clamps, this 12-pack of Live indoor Succulent Plants, and much more. This morning’s Gold Box also has some great deals on Skillmatics educational games and puzzles.

More on the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor:

Create a fresh and tasty beverage with this BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor. The five speeds accommodate a wide range of fruits and vegetables, and the titanium coated mesh offers durability. This BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor boasts an anti-drip spout to prevent spilling and leaking, while the dishwasher-safe parts simplify the cleanup process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!