FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a centrifugal juice extractor to your health regimen for $50 shipped today (Reg. up to $100)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsBella
Reg. $100 $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day and you’ll also find similar models now matched on Amazon. Regularly up to $100, this Best Buy exclusive is now 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. If you need to introduce a juicer into your setup, today’s particularly affordable option is worth a look. This is a five-speed extractor that “accommodates a wide range of fruits and vegetables” with a 3-inch chute, the 1000W motor, and dishwasher-safe parts. Ships with a 1-liter BPA-free juice jar, froth separator, and a lid alongside its 4+ star rating from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

There really aren’t very many options out there for less than $50 we would feel comfortable recommending as an alternative here. But you could take a look at this Aicook Juice Extractor that’s currently $40 with the on-page coupon at Amazon. This one will provide a very similar experience to today’s lead deal and save you an extra $10. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers. 

Head over to our home goods deal hub fore even more kitchenware deals, including DeLonghi’s Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, as well as a host of other household gear like Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier, best-selling IRWIN One-Handed Bar Clamps, this 12-pack of Live indoor Succulent Plants, and much more. This morning’s Gold Box also has some great deals on Skillmatics educational games and puzzles

More on the Bella Pro Series Centrifugal Juice Extractor:

Create a fresh and tasty beverage with this BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor. The five speeds accommodate a wide range of fruits and vegetables, and the titanium coated mesh offers durability. This BELLA Pro five-speed digital juice extractor boasts an anti-drip spout to prevent spilling and leaking, while the dishwasher-safe parts simplify the cleanup process.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Bella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $250 on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robo Vac with au...
Nutribullet founder launches Beast Health and new 12-ri...
These aromatherapy essential oil diffuser sets are up t...
Still can’t make it to the salon? This at-home co...
ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 500 Wi-Fi robot vacuum sports voi...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table/nightstand div...
Decorate your space with Altman’s 12-pack of Live...
These L-shaped desks provide plenty of room for all you...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 16, 2021 – Save on iPhone XS, Smart Folio iPad cases, more

Listen now

Stadia Premiere Edition w/ controller, Chromecast gets $40 discount ahead of FIFA 21

Learn More
$250 off

Save $250 on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ Robo Vac with automatic dirt disposal at $550

$550 Learn More

Dell’s latest XPS Desktop is powered by 11th gen. Intel CPUs sporting up to 5.3GHz speeds

Learn More

Nutribullet founder launches Beast Health and new 12-rib B10 Blender + Hydration System

Learn More
Reg. $200

Beats Solo3 Headphones with Apple’s W1 chip fall to new 2021 low at $125 (Save 38%)

$125 Learn More
30% off

TOMS Friends and Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide with deals from just $20

From $20 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger $37 (Save 21%), more

From $11 Learn More