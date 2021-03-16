TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier with night light now more than 50% off at $24 shipped

VX-Stores (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $5 on-page coupon and apply code KJRY2KHR at checkout. Regularly $50, today’s offer is more than 50% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. It is is a great budget-friendly option that carries solid ratings from over 1,000 Amazon customers. This 3-in-1 device has four humidifying modes, a discreetly-controlled nightlight, and three adjustable ultrasonic misting options. That’s on top of the removable 4-liter tank that can provide 50-hours of humidification on a low setting and up to 12 hours on high. A built-in humidistat with real-time monitoring can be used to automatically ensure a space is at “an ideal 60% humidity.” More details below.

If it’s just for your immediate space or a small home office, take a look at this mini MOVTIP 500ml model at $18 (or less with the on-page coupon) instead. Carrying great ratings from over 13,000 Amazon customers, it is clearly well-received and also provides some misting options for even less.

Just make sure you check out today's Gold Box aromatherapy essential oil diffuser set deals as well.

More on the TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Humidifier:

Humidifiers for Sleep: the air humidifiers runs at minimum of 28dB and provides an optional soft, glowing light, making it the perfect humidifier to leave on overnight in your room. (Note: The night light is separately controlled. You can turn on / off the night light when the unit and mist is off)

Ease of Use: Access all the functions via one touch button to switch easily between 4 humidifying modes (Smart Mode/ Min. / Medium/ Max.), the optional night light, and tank light.

Easy to Clean & Refill: The tank handle and 95mm wide opening allow for effortless lifting, refilling, and thorough cleaning.

