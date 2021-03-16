TOMS Friends and Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide with deals from just $20

TOMS Friends and Family Event is live and offering 30% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on sneakers, sunglasses, boots, slippers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Elevate your spring style with the men’s Carlo Sneakers. This style is a great transitional option because it can pair nicely with shorts, jeans, chino pants, joggers, and more. You can choose from several color options and they’re currently marked down to $38. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $55. They also feature a cushioned insole to promote comfort and are lightweight, which adds convienience. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

