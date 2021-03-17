Today’s best game deals: Control $18 or Ultimate $34, Shadow of the Colossus $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Control on PSN for $17.99. Also available on Xbox for $19.50 via Amazon. Regularly up to $30, these are the lowest prices we can find on the previous-generation versions. Amazon is, however, now offering Control Ultimate Edition on PS5 for $33.88, down from the regular $40. Taking place within a secretive agency in New York, an otherworldly threat shows up just as “you become the new Director struggling to regain Control.” This supernatural 3rd person action-adventure has players wielding a combination of abilities and modifiable loadouts while dealing with impressively “reactive environments.” Down below you’ll find deals on Shadow of the Colossus, NHL 21, Fallout 4, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Crash Bandicoot 4, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- NHL 21 PSN $24 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Sony PSN March Madness sale up to 60% off
- Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation and Xbox $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Dragon Quest XI S $32 (Reg. $40)
- Also on Switch for $45 (Reg. $60)
- Cloudpunk Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Aragami: Shadow Edition $12 (Reg. $30)
- Square Enix Xbox Publisher Promotion up to 80% off
- Tom Clancy Xbox Franchise Sale up to 70% off
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $25 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock 2 Remastered Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Prequels & Sequels sale up to 75% off
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller
Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more
The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos
Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game
Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more
Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies
New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display
