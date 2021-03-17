FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Control $18 or Ultimate $34, Shadow of the Colossus $13, more

-
Reg. $40+ $18+

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Control on PSN for $17.99. Also available on Xbox for $19.50 via Amazon. Regularly up to $30, these are the lowest prices we can find on the previous-generation versions. Amazon is, however, now offering Control Ultimate Edition on PS5 for $33.88, down from the regular $40. Taking place within a secretive agency in New York, an otherworldly threat shows up just as “you become the new Director struggling to regain Control.” This supernatural 3rd person action-adventure has players wielding a combination of abilities and modifiable loadouts while dealing with impressively “reactive environments.”  Down below you’ll find deals on Shadow of the Colossus, NHL 21, Fallout 4, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Crash Bandicoot 4, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos

Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more

Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

