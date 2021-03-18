Bundle OnePlus 8 with its Buds Z at $499 and save $250 (New low)

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with the Buds Z for $499 shipped. Down from the usual $699 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $250 price cut when including the value of the earbuds and marks a new all-time low. Even with the new OnePlus 9 series arriving next week, this discounted device is worth a look for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. You’ll enjoy a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside Snapdragon 865 SOC, 128GB of storage, and 48MP rear camera array. Then with the OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll enjoy a true wireless design with 20-hour playback per charge. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Spend just $25 of your savings when you protect the OnePlus 8 with the brand’s Nylon Bomber Case. Comprised of a shock-absorbent nylon, this cover will help fend off drops and scratches while also keeping your screen protected thanks to a raised lip on the front. Or if you could use a little extra protection, go with the Karbon Bumper Case at $40.

While you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here, there are plenty of other hardware discounts to be had in our Android guide. These notably more affordable Motorola handsets start at $120 and take as much as 32% off the going rate, not to mention Nokia’s all-new 5.4 Smartphone at $200.

OnePlus 8 features:

OnePlus 8 – Lead with Speed | 90 Hz Fluid 6.55″ Display – Smooth, Responsive, and Amazingly Vivid.| High-capacity 4510 mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. | 48 MP Triple Camera – 48 MP main camera, 116° ultra wide angle camera and dedicated macro lens| 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage – Qualcomm® Snapdragon 865 sets a new benchmark for performance. Features 5G connectivity.

