Best Android app deals of the day: Pandemic, Monopoly, Terraforming Mars, more

It is now time for all of today’s most notable Android game and app deals. You’ll find all of our Android hardware deals right here (along with some highlights below), but we are now tracking quite a notable selection of app deals via Google Play. On top of a slew of classic board games gone digital (Pandemic, Monopoly, Battleship, Clue, Ticket to Ride, and more), we are also tracking price drops on Terraforming Mars, Cessabit, and Twilight Pro Unlock, among others. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by up to 32% off unlocked Motorola Android smartphones from $120 alongside ongoing offers on Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB models and TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones. On top of today’s Garmin smartwatch sale and this Android TV offer, we are now tracking a new all-time low on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat as well. Then go check out this price drop on Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 USB-C Docking Station along with everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Control $18 or Ultimate $34, Shadow of the Colossus $13, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Pandemic:

Pandemic is a co-op strategy game adapted from the award winning board game. Humanity is on the brink of extinction. As members of an elite disease control team, you’re the only thing standing in the way of the four deadly diseases spreading across the world. You must travel the globe protecting cities, containing infections from spreading, and discovering the cure for each disease. The fate of humanity is in your hands!

