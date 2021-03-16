FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 28% on Samsung Qi power banks, multi-device chargers, more from $16

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 2-in-1 10000mAh Qi Power Bank for $42.99 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 28% price cut and marks the best we’ve seen in over nine months. Equipped with an internal 10000mAh battery, this power bank can refuel most flagship handsets several times over and is more than capable of keeping all of the devices in your kit topped off. Alongside its 15W USB-C port, there’s also a built-in Qi charging pad can deliver up to 7.5W speeds. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $16.

Other official Samsung chargers on sale:

Then once you’ve shopped all of the discounted Samsung chargers, go hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more ways to grow your setup. While you can still save on a collection of official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases from $18, there are plenty of offers in Anker’s latest sale from $11 and even more price cuts in today’s roundup.

Samsung 10000mAh Qi Power Bank features:

On the go power meets wireless charging. The Wireless Charger Portable Battery fills all your mobile power needs. Charge your smartphone on the wireless charger when it is plugged in , or take the charger with you as a 10, 000 mAh portable battery pack.

