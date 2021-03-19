FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GermGuardian’s HEPA Air Purifier Tower with air quality monitoring now $100 off at Amazon

-
$100 off $150

Amazon is now offering the GermGuardian 19-inch Hi-Performance Air Purifier Tower for $149.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $250 at Best Buy and typically listed at between $200 and $250 via Amazon, today’s offer is up to $100 in savings, the lowest price we can find, and one of the best we have ever tracked. Designed for rooms up to 298-square feet, this model’s HEPA filter captures “99.97% of dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.” Alongside four fan speeds and a quiet sleep mode, it sports AQM (air quality monitoring) that will change color depending on the current air quality in your space and then automatically make adjustments to correct it. While positive, ratings are light on this model, however, GermGuardian makes plenty of well-rated purifiers like this. More details below. 

An even more affordable solution is the LEVOIT Dual H13 HEPA Air Purifier at $50 shipped. This one carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and will save you an additional $100 over today’s lead deal. While it won’t cover spaces quite as large (rated for 161-square feet), for small bedrooms and home offices, it will do the trick. 

More purifier and humidifier deals still live:

Just make sure to dive into the new Airthings View Plus air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking. Then hit up some of our other ongoing home goods deals including Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer, up to 25% off shower heads in today’s 1-day Amazon sale, and up to 33% off eufy vacuums. You’ll find even more right here

More on the GermGuardian Hi-Performance Air Purifier Tower:

  • Allergen Control: 360 Degree HEPA Filter captures 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns such as household dust, pet dander, mold spores and plant pollens
  • Captures Odors: Activated carbon filter reduces odors from pets, smoking, cooking along with many VOC’s emitted from a variety of household products and chemicals
  • Air Quality Monitor (AQM) with Indicator Display: Smart AQM detects particulate matter that is 2.5+ microns in size and can automatically adjust to optimize room air quality. 

