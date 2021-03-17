Self-cleaning Water Garden fish tank and hydroponics ecosystem now $58.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Back to the Roots Water Garden Duo Aquaponics Ecosystem and Fish Tank for $58.31 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches direct, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since August of last year when it dropped to $50 for a brief time, and the best price we can find. Made in the USA and including everything you need (other than the fish) to get started, this is essentially an indoor aquaponic and hydroponic system. It provides a place up top to grow succulents or micro greens with a self-cleaning fish tank along the bottom. It also comes with organic micro green seeds, d-klor and zym-bac, growstones, fish food, and a coupon to put towards additional goodies from Back to the Roots. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the fish tank portion of this seems like it’s still going to be a bit much for you, consider starting your own water-free terrarium to scratch that indoor green thumb itch. Something like this Mkono Plant Terrarium Display Glass at $15 Prime shipped is a great place to start. Throw this discounted 12-pack of live indoor succulent plants into the mix, and you’ll still make out for less than today’s lead deal.

Or forget all that, grab a LEGO Flower Bouquet and call it a day. Then go check out some of the latest home decor lines that have hit recently including the latest Container Store x Marie Condo collab as well as Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection from $7 and the Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection.

More on the Back to the Roots Water Garden:

The Back to the Roots Water Garden Duo allows you to grow a succulent or houseplant garden all year round and comes with everything you need to get started – no green thum or big backyard needed. Harvest organic microgreens from your aquarium in just 10 days; Your Water Garden becomes a self-cleaning fish tank that also grows fresh food up top; The fish waste fertilizes the plants on top and the plants clean the water.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!