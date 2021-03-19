Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro return to all-time low for only second time at $170 (Save $30)

Today only, Woot offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $169.99 in three styles. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $200 going rate that you’d pay at Amazon right now, you’re saving $30 with today’s offer marking only the second time these new releases have gone on sale and matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Living up to the pro naming scheme, Samsung’s latest earbuds enter with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Sound mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,400 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the latest and greatest from Samsung should consider option for the Galaxy Buds Live at $140 instead. You’ll still enjoy much of the same true wireless form-factor as above, but with a unique bean-shaped design and up to 21-hour playback. That’s also alongside active noise cancellation, which you can get a better idea of performance-wise in our hands-on review.

Yesterday saw the Ultimate Ears FITS Earbuds go on sale and land at a new all-time low of $199 only to be joined by the very first discount on Microsoft’s new Surface Earbuds at $172. But then make sure you check out all of the other offers in our headphones guide for some additional ways to elevate your personal audio.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

