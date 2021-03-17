FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s new Surface Earbuds see very first discount to $172

New low $172

Amazon currently offers the Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $172.19 shipped. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to $28 in savings and marks the very first discount on the brand’s first pair of true wireless buds. Having just launched around a year ago, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds arrive with a compact design that delivers up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the companion charging case. That’s alongside touch pads on each earbud for adjusting music playback and the like, as well as high fidelity sound. Rated 4/5 stars from over 145 customers. Head below for more.

Going with this more affordable pair of Aukey True Wireless Earbuds is a great way to save even further at $21. Whether you’re just after a lower-end pair to bring with you on your next run or workout, or just want to finally cut the cord without paying the Microsoft premium, these are worth a closer look. The attached 4.3/5 star rating also speaks to the overall reliability for the price.

The latest batch of Anker deals have discounted its Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds to an all-time low of $34 as well today. But then make sure to head on over to our headphones guide for even more discounts including a 2021 low on the Beats Solo3 cans at $125 and Sony’s popular XM4 ANC Headphones at $278.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds features:

Stay on top of your day with Surface Earbuds. Featuring ultra-comfortable design, intuitive controls, access to innovative Microsoft 365 experiences and immersive sound for music and calls, plus all-day battery, you’ll never miss a beat. Find your perfect size with three sets of interchangeable silicone ear tips for an ultra-comfortable and stable fit you can wear all-day.

