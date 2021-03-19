iHealth Smart Wireless No-Touch Forehead Thermometer falls to $25 at Amazon (Reg. $40)

iHealth Labs (97% positive feedback in the last 90-days) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Bluetooth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $50, and more regularly listed at $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this model and 38% off the going rate. Not to be confused with the standard model at $17, this is the wireless Bluetooth variant that connects with iHealth’s free iOS and Android app. It makes use of a smart chip that “utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure” the three built-in sensors “precisely measure your temperature to hygienically deliver accurate results—faster, safer, and more reliable.” Along with managing multiple users and off-line data options via the companion app, it also features one-button operation, quiet vibration alerts, and an extra-large LED screen for taking readings. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. More details below.

As we mentioned above, the standard model without Bluetooth will save you some cash at $17 Prime shipped. You can expect much of the feature set on this one, just without the smart app tracking and management. Also carries far better ratings from over 108,000 Amazon customers.

More on the iHealth Bluetooth Forehead Thermometer:

Advanced Technology for Superior Performance: iHealth’s Wireless no-touch thermometer is backed by rigorous testing. The latest smart chip utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure the 3 ultra-sensitive sensors precisely measure your temperature to hygienically deliver accurate results—faster, safer, and more reliable.

Tri-Point Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while a distance and an environmental sensor combine to account for other variables, ensuring you get maximum accuracy every time you take a temperature.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Track up to 99 times readings on your smartphone with iHealth’s free iOS and Android App, sync off-line data by connecting the device via Bluetooth and manage all data for multiple users in one place to view trends and details.

