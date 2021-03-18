FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch lasts for up to 20 days on a single charge at Amazon low of $155

-
New low $155

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch for $154.99 shipped. This saves you nearly 15% from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This smartwatch is built for those who want to enjoy a lower-cost Apple Watch experience on their wrist. It features a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display that’s covered in “3D glass” and delivers a 341PPI density. With a 7-day battery life on typical usage and the fact that it can last for up to 20-days if you’re only performing basic functions, this watch is made so you don’t have to plug in every night. Plus, it features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep quality tracking, step counting, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 2-pack of replaceable bands. It includes both a stainless steel link and mesh design, giving you a band to choose for any occasion. Coming in at just $17, it’s easy to recommend picking this up to give your watch a high-end look without breaking the bank.

Not a fan of today’s lead deal? Or in need of something else? Well, we’ve got you covered with several other smartwatch deals. The smaller Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is down to $85, the military-grade Amazfit T-Rex can be had for $40 off, Garmin smartwatches are discounted by up to 28%, and even Apple Watch SE is on sale with prices from $259.

More about the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch:

  • The Amazfit GTS 2 is a curved 1.65″ hd amoled screen, covered in 3d glass, boasts a crystal-clear 341ppi pixel density, the bezel-less design naturally transitions to the aluminum alloy watch body for an enhanced visual aesthetic.”
  • The GTS 2 is equipped with a powerful 246mah battery that can last 7 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you on your journeys and track your progress. Basic usage battery life-20 days. Heavy usage battery life-3.5 days
  • Amazfit GTS 2 includes 90 built-in sports modes and is waterproof to a depth of up to 50 meters. Intelligent recognition of 6 sports modes also eliminates the need to manually select the sports modes, so the watch is always ready for action.

