Score a 24-count of Quest Nutrition Protein Peanut Butter Cups for $33.50 (Reg. $50)

Reg. $50 $33.50

Amazon is now offering a 24-count of Quest Nutrition High Protein Peanut Butter Cups for $33.55 shipped. Simply add two of these 12-packs to your cart to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $50 for a pair of 12-packs like this, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A great way to bolster your daily protein intake, each serving of these chocolate peanut cups contains 11-grams of protein with just 1-gram of sugar and 1-gram of net carbs. That’s on top of nine essential animo acids, 4-grams of fiber, and the solid 4+ star rating from over 5,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if you have never tried these before it might be smart to stick with the $22 pack of 12 instead. Although that’s not quite as a good a value as today’s lead offer, at least you won’t get stuck wasting them if they are not to your taste. 

Otherwise, head over to this ongoing BOGO 50% off Amazon protein sale for additional offers from Quest, Optimum Nutrition, and BSN. 

Then go check out Gatorade’s new single-use smart Gx Patch and the latest Bose floating-above-the-ear truly wireless workout buds along with everything else in our sports/fitness guide. You’ll find deals on this mini USB deep tissue muscle massager, adventure-ready OtterBox waterproof duffle backpacks, and Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool, just to name a few. 

More Quest Protein Peanut Butter Cups:

  • YOU DESERVE A SWEET TREAT: Quest Peanut Butter Cups are indulgent treats that satisfy your sweet tooth with less than 1g of sugar and 1g of net carbs per serving
  • UNWRAP COMPLETE PROTEINS: The Quest Peanut Butter Cups are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids
  • FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Quest Peanut butter cups have 4g of fiber per serving to provide your body with a satiating boost of fiber

