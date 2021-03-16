This mini USB deep tissue muscle massager is now down to $56 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100)

BST US (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the Naipo Mini Deep Tissue Muscle Massager for $55.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100, today’s offer is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A drastic savings over some of the higher-end smart models, this one is mini, easy to lug around if needs be and won’t reach all that deep into your pocket. It comes with a no-slip, “ergonomic” handle, and a built-in brushless 3,000 RPM motor that’s “significantly quieter than human conversation.” It can be adjusted through five different speed settings and ships with four massage heads for targeting various muscle groups. Convenient USB charging and a 2000mAh battery round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Already well-under the price of the popular TheraGun model at $400, today’s featured deal leaves the Naipo model among the most affordable options out there. While we don’t have any personal experience with them, you will find some no-name brands on Amazon starting from around $34 or so. This $50 model is a good example that was just marked down $10 and carries solid ratings from over 830 Amazon customers

More on Naipo Mini Deep Tissue Muscle Massager:

Unlike other massage guns on the market, the NAIPO mini massage gun has an inverted “L” shape with a no-slip handle that tapers slightly at the bottom. The ergonomic design makes it comfortable and easy for one-handed operation. This handheld massager weighs only 0.4 kg (0.88 lb) and is similar in size to a mobile phone. Attached with a wrist lanyard, you can put it in your pocket or handbag, use it at home, in the office, outdoors, or even on the road. It will help you relieve tight muscles and soreness anytime and anywhere.

