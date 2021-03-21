FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Refresh your toothbrush with today’s up to 37% off Gold Box sale from $25

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 37% off a selection of AquaSonic electric toothbrushes starting at $25 shipped. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the AquaSonic Duo Pro Smart Toothbrush bundle at $54.36. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to % in savings and marks a new Amazon low. This bundle is perfect for refreshing both you and a family member’s toothbrush with two of its Duo Pro smart models alongside a pair of charging bases and plenty of replacement heads. The brushes feature four cleaning modes and are automatically refueled with the UV sanitizing charging bases. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,400 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop everything else in today’s sale for even more discounts on refreshing your oral hygiene. Whether you don’t need two toothbrushes like offered by the lead deal or just in the market for some more affordable offerings without all the bells and whistles, prices start at $25 with much of the same 4+ star ratings across the board.

Then check out these Greenworks electric tool deals at up to 30% off before swinging by our home goods guide for even more. Some highlights include Panasonic’s Arc5 Electric Razor with bundled auto-cleaning and charge dock at $150 alongside this AUKEY’s Touch Table Lamp for $18.50. You’ll also want to get all the details on the new H&M Easter Home Collection, as well.

AquaSonic Duo Pro Toothbrush features:

World class oral care gets even better with Duo Pro. Duo Pro features 2 IPX7 waterproof midnight black and optic white smart toothbrushes with 40,000VPM ultrasonic motors, lithium-ion batteries (30 days on a single charge), 4 unique modes with smart timers, and true wireless charging. A new UV sanitizing and wireless charging dock with autotimer kills 99.99% of germs. Duo Pro features 10 ProFlex brush heads and 2 custom travel cases for a total of 15 items.

