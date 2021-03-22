FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stock up on scented Hefty Ultra Strong Kitchen Trash Bags: 80-count for $10 (Reg. $16+)

-
Reg. $16+ $10

Amazon is offering some solid offers on Hefty kitchen garbage bags, so now’s the time to stock up. You can now score a 80-count for $10.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply add a quantity of two to your cart from this listing and opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $8 for a 20-pack, today you’re doubling down for just $2 more. Everybody needs kitchen garbage bags so you might as well grab some extras while the price is right. These are 13-gallon bags with Arm and Hammer odor neutralizer and a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you prefer the non-scented variants, take a look at the 45-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags for $7 Prime shipped. You’re not getting quite as many here for the price, but it is a lower out of pocket purchase on particularly high-rated bags. Plus, you’ll find even more discounted options on Amazon right here.

Speaking of kitchen essentials, we are still tracking a notable on the KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener as well as everything else in our home goods guide. There you’ll also find some great offers for the rest of the house including Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs, this smart RGB LED light bulb, today’s Gold Box offer on the O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, and all of the Easter candy you’ll ever need from $8

More on the Heft Kitchen Tall Trash Bags:

  • 13 GALLON GARBAGE BAGS—This package contains 40 Hefty Ultra Strong black, Clean Burst scented, 13 gallon kitchen trash bags
  • TOUGHNESS YOU CAN TRUST—Hefty’s strongest tall kitchen trash bags deliver toughness you can trust with a secure, break-resistant drawstring and superior durability
  • ARM and HAMMER ODOR NEUTRALIZER—Clean Burst scented patented odor neutralizer harnesses the power of Arm and Hammer to fight nasty odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh

