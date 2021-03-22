Stock up on scented Hefty Ultra Strong Kitchen Trash Bags: 80-count for $10 (Reg. $16+)

Amazon is offering some solid offers on Hefty kitchen garbage bags, so now’s the time to stock up. You can now score a 80-count for $10.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply add a quantity of two to your cart from this listing and opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $8 for a 20-pack, today you’re doubling down for just $2 more. Everybody needs kitchen garbage bags so you might as well grab some extras while the price is right. These are 13-gallon bags with Arm and Hammer odor neutralizer and a 4+ star rating from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you prefer the non-scented variants, take a look at the 45-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags for $7 Prime shipped. You’re not getting quite as many here for the price, but it is a lower out of pocket purchase on particularly high-rated bags. Plus, you’ll find even more discounted options on Amazon right here.

Speaking of kitchen essentials, we are still tracking a notable on the KitchenAid’s highly-rated can opener as well as everything else in our home goods guide. There you’ll also find some great offers for the rest of the house including Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs, this smart RGB LED light bulb, today’s Gold Box offer on the O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, and all of the Easter candy you’ll ever need from $8.

More on the Heft Kitchen Tall Trash Bags:

13 GALLON GARBAGE BAGS—This package contains 40 Hefty Ultra Strong black, Clean Burst scented, 13 gallon kitchen trash bags

TOUGHNESS YOU CAN TRUST—Hefty’s strongest tall kitchen trash bags deliver toughness you can trust with a secure, break-resistant drawstring and superior durability

ARM and HAMMER ODOR NEUTRALIZER—Clean Burst scented patented odor neutralizer harnesses the power of Arm and Hammer to fight nasty odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!