Originally announced in 2018, we last took a deep look at upcoming content for Fallout 76 in 2019. Well, Bethesda is back, fresh off its merger with Microsoft, showcasing a slew of upcoming content for its latest Fallout title. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what’s coming up for Fallout 76’s 2021 road map.

While last year Fallout 76 introduced us to The Appalachian Brotherhood of Steel, where we witnessed a conflict between the ranks, this time around we’re taking a look at Steel Reign. This concludes the story of The Brotherhood, introducing new quests, locations, NPCs, and rewards. The choice of whose side you choose is in your hands, which will you pick?

Fall brings more than changing leaves – Fallout 76 will see Private World changes

There’s not a whole lot of information here, but from what Bethesda has said, it looks like private instances might be getting some updates during the fall Fallout 76 update.

Winter ushers in new four-star Legendary Weapons and Armor

If you’re after some high-tier content, winter 2021’s update will be for you. There will be all-new four-star Legendary Weapons and Armor introduced here, which are perfect for becoming a “legend in the Wasteland.” After that, you’ll be able to enjoy C.A.M.P. pets, face off against new dangers, and dive into Public Challenges. Another interesting tidbit given to us is that “The Cultists of Appalachia are up to something sinister in a brand-new Seasonal event: The Ritual!” What all will this hold? Only time will tell.

Pricing and availability

These updates will be available to all who own Fallout 76, or for those who play it via Xbox Game Pass. Obviously, the content here will be rolling out throughout the year, and there are no set dates on availability. But, the devs are holding an AMA on the Fallout 76 subreddit tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. EDT, so if you’ve got any further questions, that’ll be the best place to get them answered.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m excited for the updates coming to Fallout 76. While the game was initially met with a bad rap from many gamers, I really think Bethesda has turned the ship around. Now, with Microsoft at the helm, I think the game is about to gain a lot more popularity, especially since it’s included in Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC. I’ve yet to dive into the game personally, but it’s one I’ll be taking a look at in the next few months as I finish up The Outer Worlds and a few other titles that I have in my backlog. Will you be diving back into Fallout 76 with these updates? Sound off in the comments below.

