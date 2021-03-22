Govee’s 2-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs turn themselves on and off for $8

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Dusk to Dawn 600-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $7.99 Prime shipped with the code I2JVXQTT and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $14 for the pair, today’s deal saves 43% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While adding smart switches around your home can automate lighting to go on at night and off in the morning, that can get quite expensive. With 600-lumens of brightness, these are perfect for adding to your outdoor space. Just leave the switch on and the lights will automatically illuminate when it gets dark and shut down once the sun comes up. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Pick up Westinghouse’s 60W LED Bulb to save on indoor lighting. While these bulbs won’t turn on and off with the sun, it’s a great way to ditch energy-inefficient lights in your home. Coming in at just $3 Prime shipped, this is a great way to save some cash on all fronts while still enjoying the benefits of LED lighting.

On the search for voice-activated lights? Well, just a few minutes ago, we spotted a deal on an RGB LED bulb that requires no hub for under $6 on Amazon. It’s controlled via an app, Alexa, or Assistant, giving you a wide range of options when it comes time to change the color, power, or brightness.

More about the Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs:

Auto On and Off: With built-in dusk-to-dawn sensor, it automatically lights up at dusk (≤15lux) while goes off when the dawn (≥35lux) comes, freeing you from the hassle of manual control. What welcomes you home is warm white lighting instead of darkness.

Energy Saving Blubs: This 7W motion sensor bulb features more than 600lm brightness. Equivalent with 60W incandescent bulb while using 90% less energy, saving your cost on electricity bill. 2700K warm white creates cozy, relaxing ambiance at night.

Have Peace of Mind: The smart dusk-to-dawn bulb automatically turns on when ambien light goes dark. Your home alway lit the way you want even if you are away on business, greatly enhancing your home security as it looks like there’s someone at home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!