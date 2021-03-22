FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fill out those Easter baskets with candy at 20% off or more in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% or more off a selection of candy just in time for Easter. With prices starting at $8, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale, you’ll find plenty of ways to fill out those Easter basics from classics like Brach’s jelly beans to SweetTarts, malted milk eggs, and more. Everything carries a 4+ star rating, as well, and will arrive well before the big day to save you a trip to the store, not to mention save you some extra cash in the process. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Easter candy deals today:

Or just check out the entire sale right here for a closer look at all of the Easter treats for you or the little ones to enjoy. And speaking of Easter, be sure to check out the new H&M home collection that gets your home ready for the holiday from just $3.

Brach’s Classic Jelly Beans features:

Brach’s classic jelly beans are perfect for filling easter eggs, decorating gingerbread houses & cupcakes, or enjoying at any time to bring some sweetness to your day. A classic assortment of grape, lemon, lime, cherry, raspberry, orange, vanilla pineApple, & licorice flavors makes these soft, chewy, gummy candies easy to love and easier to share

