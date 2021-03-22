This smart RGB LED light bulb doesn’t need a hub and is under $6 Prime shipped (Save 41%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Smart RGB LED Light Bulb for $5.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 41% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. If you want smart and colorful lighting in your home, this is a great option that won’t require you to spend top dollar as with Philips Hue and many other brands out there. Despite having such an affordable price tag, you’ll still get an RGB-ready bulb that works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. This unit is configured using the Smart Life app. I use the app to manage plugs around my house and can tell you first hand that it’s quite easy to navigate. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you aren’t concerned about RGB and would rather invest in a smart light switch at some point down the road, perhaps LEDVANCE’s 75-watt equivalent light bulb at $4 Prime shipped is a better fit. It boasts an 11,000-hour lifespan and gives off a 3000K color temperature. This #1 Amazon best-seller is rated 4.7/5 stars by more than 40,000 Amazon shoppers.

And speaking of smart home-related discounts, did you see that the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat is down to $150? You can also snag a Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller for $175 alongside other deals from $110. For many more notable markdowns, swing by our handy smart home guide.

MoKo Smart RGB LED Light Bulb features:

This smart bulb work with Alexa Echo, Echo dot, Google Home Assistant, SmartThings. You can control the smart bulb via your voice, and just need to give a voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your light.

RGB warm white smart bulb creating your favorite light effects with 16 million colors and the brightness of every color is dimmable.

