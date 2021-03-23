FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s Flash Sale takes an extra 50% off over 800 items from $15

Levi’s if having a Clearance Event that’s offering an extra 50% off over 800 styles of denim and apparel for the entire family. Just use promo PLUS50 at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $31 and originally were priced at $70. These jeans feature a flattering fit and the tapered hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look. This style is also infused with stretch for added comfort and you can choose from five color options. I also love the large pockets as well as the logo on the back. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the latest Lululemon Spring Sale that’s offering up to 65% off leggings, shorts, and more.

