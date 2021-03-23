Get in the OLED game at $500 off: LG 55-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K TV now $1,097 shipped

Today only, B&H is offering the LG BXPUA 55-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for $1,096.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,597 at B&H, this model fetches $1,297 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $1,197. Today’s offer is over $500 off the regular price tag, $200 under the next best listing, and the lowest we can find. This is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV (2160p resolution) with Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, this one also carries the α7 Gen 3 Processor, OLED pixels, NVIDIA G-Sync for gaming, and plenty of connectivity: four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. This 2020 model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Take a look at the LG NanoCell 85 Series 55-inch 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV for something more affordable. This one will bring a 55-inch 4K panel to your living room or bedroom for under $800 Prime shipped with much of the same functionality, outside of those OLED pixels anyway. Otherwise, just go score an Insignia 4K 55-incher for $350 and call it a day.

And for more 4K smart TV deals, you’ll want to head over to our previous roundup. The deals start from under $500 with options from VIZIO, Sony, LQ, Sharp, and more. Then dig into our home theater guide to complete your setup at a discount. Deals include Fire TV Cube, the TCL Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, and more. This 120-inch 4K L5F Laser Cinema from Hisense is must-see as well.

More on the LG BXPUA 55-inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV:

Indulge in your favorite TV series and the latest blockbuster movie with this 55-inch LG OLED television. The 4K UHD resolution and OLED Motion Pro technology bring vivid true-to-life visuals and action, while a Wi-Fi receiver lets you stream online videos and movies seamlessly. This LG OLED television has a 2.2-channel 40W speaker for rich, crystal-clear audio.

