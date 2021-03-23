FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get in the OLED game at $500 off: LG 55-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K TV now $1,097 shipped

-
HDTVHome TheaterB&HLG
$500 off $1,097

Today only, B&H is offering the LG BXPUA 55-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for $1,096.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,597 at B&H, this model fetches $1,297 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $1,197. Today’s offer is over $500 off the regular price tag, $200 under the next best listing, and the lowest we can find. This is a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV (2160p resolution) with Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, this one also carries the α7 Gen 3 Processor, OLED pixels, NVIDIA G-Sync for gaming, and plenty of connectivity: four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. This 2020 model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below. 

Take a look at the LG NanoCell 85 Series 55-inch 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV for something more affordable. This one will bring a 55-inch 4K panel to your living room or bedroom for under $800 Prime shipped with much of the same functionality, outside of those OLED pixels anyway. Otherwise, just go score an Insignia 4K 55-incher for $350 and call it a day. 

And for more 4K smart TV deals, you’ll want to head over to our previous roundup. The deals start from under $500 with options from VIZIO, Sony, LQ, Sharp, and more. Then dig into our home theater guide to complete your setup at a discount. Deals include Fire TV Cube, the TCL Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, and more. This 120-inch 4K L5F Laser Cinema from Hisense is must-see as well. 

More on the LG BXPUA 55-inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV:

Indulge in your favorite TV series and the latest blockbuster movie with this 55-inch LG OLED television. The 4K UHD resolution and OLED Motion Pro technology bring vivid true-to-life visuals and action, while a Wi-Fi receiver lets you stream online videos and movies seamlessly. This LG OLED television has a 2.2-channel 40W speaker for rich, crystal-clear audio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater

B&H LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speaker...
All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase R...
Grasp 200 miles of local channels with 1byone’s A...
Grab a SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card for $6...
Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 7...
Fire TV Cube delivers 4K HDR playback with Disney+ and ...
Intel’s NUC 9 Pro Kit features an 8-core Xeon and...
Google Pixel Buds see first price cut of 2021 down to $...
Show More Comments

Related

$500+ off

Smart 4K TV deals from $498: VIZIO 65-inch OLED, Sony 75-inch, gift card promos, more

From $498 Learn More
48% off

Eliminate car odors for 120 days with four Armor All Vent Clips, now $2 each (Save 48%)

$2 each Learn More
Save now

Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-course bundle, now $34

$34 Learn More
50% off

JBL now selling its 4-inch Studio 220 bookshelf speakers for $150 shipped (Reg. up to $300)

$150 Learn More
$115 off

Ameriwood’s Fireplace Stand uplifts your 60-inch TV at $205.50 (All-time low, $115 off)

$204.50 Learn More
Save $750

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G falls to new all-time low at $650 (Reg. $1,400)

$650 Learn More

All-new Fire TV Mandalorian Remote Covers showcase ‘cutest bounty in the galaxy’

Order Now! Learn More
$100 off

Square D Wiser energy monitor keeps tabs on your home’s electric usage at $100 off

$199 Learn More