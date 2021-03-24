Complete podcasting rig in a box for just $36.50: Tonor Mic Kit with suspension stand (Reg. $60)

Tonor Direct (99% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Professional Cardioid Studio XLR Mic Kit for $36.54 shipped after you apply coupon Holenstein at checkout. Regularly $60, this is nearly 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it might not be one of the pro audio brands, it is also drastically more affordable and includes all of the extras: suspension stand, metal shock mount, pop filter, mic cover, four cable ties, and an XLR cable. Some pro shock mounts sell for more than this entire mic bundle. This is an XLR mic that requires some kind of audio interface (with phantom power) to connect with your computer. It is a great option for everything from music recording and streaming to YouTube production and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you would prefer to go with a more simple USB option, that doesn’t require an audio interface, take a look at the this Tonor USB mic kit for $30 instead. in fact, this model is currently on sale for $26.99 shipped after you clip the new on-page coupon. Originally $35, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked here. It also includes a series of extras to get you going right out of the box, like a tripod desktop stand, and carries solid ratings from over 6,100 Amazon customers.

We are also tracking a notable offer on Elgato’s Wave:1 USB microphone at low of $110. Just be sure to check out our reviews for the Samson Q9U USB/XLR package, the Movo UM700, and the Tula Mic. Then dive into our launch overage of the Marantz USB-C mic, the JLab Talk USB-C lineup, and Tascam’s sub $100 TM-70 mic bundle.

More on the Tonor Cardioid Studio XLR Mic Kit:

External Power Source Required: Note: Condenser microphones have active electronics that need an external power source. In order to function properly, you need to connect the TC20 to 48V phantom power, audio interface, mixer, or preamp. Designed for studio recording, home studio, podcasting, voice-over, streaming, YouTube video production, etc.

Professional Sound: The upgraded mic capsule with low-noise FET preamplifier, high SPL handling, and wide dynamic range provides smooth, high-end clarity, warm and natural sound.

