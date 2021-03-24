Add a 32-inch RGB desk pad to your gaming setup for just $14.50 with this code

PECHAM US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGB 32-inch Gaming Desk Pad for $14.39 Prime shipped with the code 40RP1CZU at checkout. Down from $24, today’s deal saves you $10 and knocks 40% from its normal going rate. We all know that no gaming setup is complete without RGB, so that’s where this desk pad shines. It not only packs RGB all the way around the outside with 14 lighting modes, but it also delivers a 4-port USB 2.0 hub that you can plug things like mice, keyboards, and more into without having to have an additional device on your desk. It’s even water-resistant and offers an anti-slip base. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need the flashy RGB or extra large size of today’s lead deal, just place the Amazon Basics mousepad on your desk. It’s only $7.50 Prime shipped, making it a great budget-focused alternative to today’s lead deal.

Ready to expand your library of games? Well, Half-Life: Alyx is on sale for $36 right now during Steam’s 1-year celebration. This shaves a massive $24 off its normal going rate, saving 40% off. It also marks a very rare discount and a new all-time low. So, if you’ve been waiting to pick up the game, act now before the price goes back up.

Fit your desktop perfect and provide perfect movement space. This large gaming mousepad is suitable for all types of keyboards and mouse, offering plenty of room for your operation. Best idea for game or work

This gaming mouse pad features 14 lighting modes: includes 11 kinds of static lighting modes and 3 dynamic lighting modes, making your game atmosphere warmer and more atmosphere. And it has power off memory function remembers your last mode selection

The gaming mousepad has 4 additional USB 2.0 Port. Keyboard and gaming mice can be pluged. The no diver needed mouse mat can connect with computer directly.Plug in your USB desktop device to maintain a clean and tidy desktop.

