Target now offering BOGO 15% off gaming gift cards: Nintendo eShop, Steam, Xbox, more

Target has now launched a notable buy one get one 15% off on a series of gaming gift cards and subscription services. This is a great way to score even deeper deals on digital games from the Nintendo eShop, Steam, the Xbox marketplace, and more. With options ranging from $10 or $20 all the way up to $100, there is something on tap for just about very gamer in this sale. Head below for more details.

It’s hard to go wrong with this promotion considering you’re basically trading money for even more credit at your favorite online gaming stores and more. For example, you can score two $10 Nintendo eShop gift cards for $18.50 with free digital delivery simply by adding both to your cart. And RedCard holders can score an additional 5% off to bring the total to $17.57. While not the deepest deal we have tracked, again, you’re just trading $18.50 for $20 in eShop credit you were going to spend anyway.

Then head over to our previous gift card roundup for additional discounted credit options from Fanatics, Build-A-Bear, adidas, and more. You’ll also find some Visa gift cards attached to these TV deals as well.

More on Nintendo eShop gift cards:

This item can be redeemed on eShop only. This item cannot be redeemed on the Wii Shop. The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Nintendo eShop Digital Cards are redeemable only through the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

