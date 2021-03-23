Don’t pay full price for Uber Eats, adidas, Fanatics gear, more: Store credit up to 20% off

We have collected some notable gift card discounts so you don’t have to pay full price the next time you make use of these services and retailers. Starting from $20 and with up to 20% in savings, you’ll find discounted credit from Uber Eats and Old Navy, The Children’s Place, Fanatics, Cabela’s, Build-A-Bear, adidas, and more. This is a great way to score some essentially free money towards your next food delivery, birthday gift, or new pair of runners. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s discounted gift cards.

Today’s best gift card deals:

Once you’ve browsed through the offers above, go check out the Visa gift cards attached to these TV deals. Then hit up some of today’s most notable price drops including the 1-day Google Pixel event, all of these discounted Anker charging stations, the Logitech MX Master 3, and up to 50% off in the latest Levi’s Flash Sale. Just make sure you dig in to our Apple guide for new all-time lows on its 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, and much more.

More on Uber Eats gift cards:

Gift UberEATS to the people you care about, or add value to your UberEATS account. The UberEATS app is the easy and reliable way to get the food you want, delivered fast and fresh. Tap the app and pick from hundreds of full menus from local restaurants and have your order delivered to you at Uber speed. Plus, payment is automatic—no cash, no card, no hassle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!