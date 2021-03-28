Jackery’s highly-rated Explorer power stations are up to $100 off from $125

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Jackery’s popular portable power stations headlined by the Explorer 1000 at $899.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low, amounts to $100 in savings, and marks the best we’ve seen since the holiday season. With a 1002Wh battery at the center of this portable power station, Jackery has equipped its Explorer 1000 with three AC outlets, dual USB-C ports, and a pair of USB-A outputs for powering everything from smartphones to heaters and more. On top of the ability to be refueled by a solar panel, this power station is a notable addition to your camping or tailgating kit. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $125.

Other Jackery Portable Power Station deals:

There are plenty of other environmentally-conscious deals to be had over in our Green Deals guide this weekend, as well. You can still save $100 on Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power stations, which has dropped in price to Amazon lows starting at $300. That’s alongside a pair of these crank-powered flashlight and smartphone chargers at $7.50 each.

Jackery Explorer 1000 features:

With a higher 1000W wattage and larger 1002Wh capacity, the Jackery Explorer 1000 features 3 standard PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets, which provide extra capacity to power more AC appliances simultaneously. Note that the total rated wattage should be under 1000w (surge 2000w). 2USB-C and 1Quick Charge 3.0 port can charge all your small digital devices like tablets and phones effectively.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!