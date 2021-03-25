FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $100 on Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power stations at lows from $300

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Powerhouse II 800 Portable Power Station for $599.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is marking one of the first notable price cuts to date and a new all-time low on top of a straight $100 discount. Anker’s latest portable charging station enters with 777W of internal power to handle refueling just about anytime. Powerhouse II 800 arrives as a compelling campsite or tailgating upgrade with two AC outlets alongside dual 60W USB-C outputs, four USB-A ports, and a DC car socket. You’ll also be able to refuel the internal battery with a solar charger for a truly off-the-grid setup. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

If the featured power station is a bit of overkill for your needs, Anker’s Amazon storefront is also discounting its Powerhouse II 400 to $299.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $400, you’re saving the same $100 as with the lead deal while matching our previous mention for the best price to date. This offering arrives with a 388Wh capacity and a slightly less versatile selection of ways to refuel devices. Its single AC outlet pairs with a car socket and 60W USB-C port, with three USB-A slots completing the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars and our review offers some extra details.

Then go check out all of the offers in our Green Deals guide for some extra ways to save on environmentally-friendly gear. Yesterday saw these Segway Ninebot electric scooters go on sale from $190 and are now joined by this rechargeable AAA battery kit at $15.

Anker Powerhouse II 800 features:

Packing a whopping 777 watt-hours, this powerful charging station serves as a reliable emergency backup or handy travel companion. With 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, one vehicle-class outlet, and 2 DC outlets; PowerHouse II 800 is compatible with virtually all essential devices.

