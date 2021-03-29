Replenish your MyProtein stock: 6.6-lbs. of Impact Whey Isolate now just $38 (Reg. $120)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its popular Impact Whey Isolate for $37.98 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-pound packages to your cart (mix and match flavors) and then apply code ISO at checkout. Regularly $40 each or $120 for three, today’s offer is a giant $82 in savings, a perfect opportunity to stock up, and great chance to try three different flavors. It contains as much as 22-grams of protein per serving with just 90-calories and about 1-gram of fat. This blend is also “certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 MyProtein customers. More details below.

Considering the 6.6-pound capacity of today’s deal is now less than the price of a single 2.2-pound package, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than this. However, you do have more than enough savings left over to score a brand new Magic Bullet smoothie blender, on-the-go cups included, for just $30. Just be sure to check out the brand’s new immersion blender and Colin Sapire’s new Beast Health 12-rib B10 Blender while you’re at it.

Then go hit up our sports/fitness guide for more discounted ways to bolster your 2021 health and adventure setup. Alongside the new Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup, we also have a solid offer on Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool as well as home gym deals like these Tru Grit Kettlebells and more.

More on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!