Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $10 (50% off), more

ESR currently offers its Sidekick Hybrid HaloLock Magnetic iPhone 12/Pro Case for $9.99 shipped when code ESR96L7 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $21, today’s offer amounts to over 50% in savings and marks a new all-time low. ESR’s Sidekick Hybrid Case delivers a slim design that’ll still protect your device while also showing off whichever iPhone 12/Pro colorway you picked up. On top of defending against bumps and scrapes, there’s a raised lip around the front to keep your screen scratch-free, as well. And to round out the package, ESR has included MagSafe compatibility. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Only compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro (6.1-inch). HaloLock magnetic ring ensures a strong lock and seamless compatibility between this iPhone 12 magnetic case and MagSafe chargers and accessories. The grippy shock absorbing frame on this anti-drop phone case protects your iPhone and keeps it secure in your hand. Raised edges protect your screen and camera against scratches and drops Inlaid ferromagnetic ring on the outside of the case keeps your phone’s back scratch free.

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech company creating simple, effective, and innovative mobile accessories. Since our start, we’ve grown our userbase to over 100 million people around the world by creating products that make tech easier to use.

