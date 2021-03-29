Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $10 (50% off), more

ESR currently offers its Sidekick Hybrid HaloLock Magnetic iPhone 12/Pro Case for $9.99 shipped when code ESR96L7 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $21, today’s offer amounts to over 50% in savings and marks a new all-time low. ESR’s Sidekick Hybrid Case delivers a slim design that’ll still protect your device while also showing off whichever iPhone 12/Pro colorway you picked up. On top of defending against bumps and scrapes, there’s a raised lip around the front to keep your screen scratch-free, as well. And to round out the package, ESR has included MagSafe compatibility. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s latest sale includes Soundcore Pro ANC earbuds at $100 (Save 23%), more from $11
- OLEBR 3-in-1 Charging Stand: $18 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code JWFHI6LQ
- RAVPower 65W 4-Port Charger: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- SD Card $30+ Gold Box: Fill your drone, camera, Android, etc with up to 1TB
- Aukey 10000mAh Qi Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Bring iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount to your ride for $20 (Save 20%)
- Mpow 15W Auto-Clamping Car Mount: $30 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- RAVPower Compact 10000mAh Power Bank: $24 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
- Stylize your iPhone 11 Pro with Twelve South’s leather BookBook Case at $46 (Save 32%)
Deals still live from the weekend:
- Aukey Air Vent Car Mount: $11 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- ESR Sidekick Hybrid MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Max Case: $14 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Seneo 7.5W Qi Charger Alarm Clock: $15 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Tribit QuietPlus 50 ANC Headphones: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
Only compatible with iPhone 12/12 Pro (6.1-inch). HaloLock magnetic ring ensures a strong lock and seamless compatibility between this iPhone 12 magnetic case and MagSafe chargers and accessories. The grippy shock absorbing frame on this anti-drop phone case protects your iPhone and keeps it secure in your hand. Raised edges protect your screen and camera against scratches and drops Inlaid ferromagnetic ring on the outside of the case keeps your phone’s back scratch free.
Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech company creating simple, effective, and innovative mobile accessories. Since our start, we’ve grown our userbase to over 100 million people around the world by creating products that make tech easier to use.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!