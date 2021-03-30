Anova’s Vacuum Sealer Pro with sous vide bags hits Amazon all-time low at $120 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro for $119.95 shipped. Also matched direct and at Best Buy. Regularly $150, this is a straight 20% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best listing we have ever tracked. Not to be confused with the $80 standard model, this one also seals wet food, has an internal bag cutter plus storage, as well as the ability to create double seals. It also supports one-handed operation and includes a role of sealing bags that are as ideal for sous vide water baths as they are for leftovers and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you can save significantly with the $80 standard model. It’s a little tougher sealing up wet items or marinades with this one, but it will get the job done for leftovers and portioning out bulk purchases for less. Or just grab the $54 NutriChef model and call it a day.

Once your new vacuum sealer and sous vide companion are secured, dive into the rest of our household deals right here. We have offers on Plow & Hearth’s Roll-Out Garden Pathway, this home barber kit, Chefman’s 8-quart Touch Air Fryer, and Philips’ popular OneBlade Pro shaver back at Black Friday pricing. Then go refresh your patio with up to $100 in savings at Home Depot on chairs, sectionals, and more.

More on the Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro:

The more robust, older sibling to our best selling “minimalist” Precision Vacuum Sealer. Expect a high power vacuum, reliable double sealer, built-in bag storage and cutter, an accessory port for sealing containers, and the ability to seal wet foods without worry – all with just one hand.

ONE HAND SEALING: Designed to be fully functional, while using just one hand. Clamping bags, vacuuming, and sealing are all easily accomplished with a single hand.

MARINADE FRIENDLY: Switch modes to wet-function to activate a low pressure suction and reliable double sealer, enabling you to seal even the juiciest of foods without fear.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!