FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s Xperia 1 II Smartphone drops to new all-time low following $198 discount

-
AmazonAndroidSony
New low $198 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,000.48 shipped. Normally fetching $1,198, today’s offer is good for a $198 discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Sony’s Xperia 1 II smartphone is centered around a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display and geared towards photographers with its triple camera system, ZEISS optics, and Photography Pro features. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 3.5mm jack. Plus, Android 11 support just rolled out so you can enjoy the latest OS, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 255 customers. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings from the lead deal to protect the Sony Xperia 1 II with this well-reviewed Spigen Rugged Armor Case for $13 at Amazon. Alongside being shock absorbent thanks to a carbon fiber design, this flexible case also adds some extra grip onto the handset and sports a raised lip around the front to help keep the screen scratch-free, as well. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Then don’t forget that you can still score plenty of other handset deals over in our Android guide. This morning saw OnePlus clear out its unlocked 8T smartphone with a $150 discount in tow to join the ongoing price cut we spotted last week on Nokia’s affordable 3.4 Android Smartphone at $149. Not to mention all of the best app and game deals for your new device that are still live right here.

Sony Xperia 1 II features:

Sony digital camera engineers have imbued the Sony Xperia 1 II 256GB Smartphone with high-end imaging technology and optics similar to what one might find on their flagship a9 mirrorless cameras. At its core are a large 1/1.7″ Exmor RS sensor and BIONZ X image processor optimized for mobile that will help enable professional-grade photography features. The larger pixels of the sensor draw in more light for brilliant image quality that’s processed quickly. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Aukey’s true wireless earbuds are water-resistant...
Score two Govee motion-sensing dusk to dawn LED bulbs t...
Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + ...
Score grandma or the kids a new Amazon Fire 7 tablet fr...
This Amazon-made Anvil Looper Tree Trimmer has hit a ne...
Upgrade your Zoom calls or Twitch streams with this bud...
Aukey’s USB-C hub expands your MacBook or Mac min...
Best Android app deals of the day: Dead Cells, Planesca...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $148

Sony’s latest Xperia Android smartphones fall to new all-time lows at up to $148 off

From $850 Learn More
New lows

All of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones see very first discounts from $160

From $160 Learn More
35% off

Aukey’s true wireless earbuds are water-resistant with 30 hours of battery life, more for $26

$26 Learn More
48% off

Score two Govee motion-sensing dusk to dawn LED bulbs to automate outdoor lighting at $8.50

$8.50 Learn More
Reg. $15

Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + get eight tools, more for under $12

Under $12 Learn More
70% off

Join Sam’s Club, get a FREE household card, + save up to 70% with membership deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
Review

Lorex 2K Video Doorbell Review: Feature-packed with no monthly fees [Video]

Learn More

CORSAIR’S new K55 RGB PRO/XT gaming keyboards offer six macros + more from $50

Learn More