FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Dead Cells, Planescape, Demon’s Rise 2, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to gather all of Tuesday’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps. Alongside ongoing Android TV deals and all of the offers you’ll find in our Android hub, we have another notable collection of price drops to browse through this afternoon. Highlights include titles like Dead Cells, Planescape: Torment, Demon’s Rise 2, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, 7 Minute Workout PRO, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by OnePlus 8T Android smartphones at new all-time lows that now sits alongside ongoing offers on Nokia’s affordable 3.4 Android handset and Sony’s latest Xperia smartphones. Moving over to wearables, we have the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch at $75 off as well as ongoing offers on Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A and the Galaxy Tab S7/+. Anker’s eufy Google Fit Smart Scale is on sale today as well as a series of the brand’s smart home products and all of the charging gear you’ll find in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $28.50, MK 11 Ultimate $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer from Motion Twin that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, Voi...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ...
OnePlus clears out 8T Android smartphone with $150 disc...
New all-time lows on PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers...
Nokia’s affordable 3.4 Android Smartphone is even...
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G hits new all-time low on Xfi...
Co-op-only It Takes Two launches today, lets you play w...
Target now offering BOGO 15% off gaming gift cards: Nin...
Show More Comments

Related

Cole Haan’s new performance golf shoes, bags, and apparel will have you ready to tee off

Learn More
Reg. $300

TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch now $75 off via Amazon at $225 shipped

$225 Learn More
Reg. $180+

Oral-B’s Guide Electric Toothbrush with Alexa, smart speaker, more now $90 (Reg. up to $188)

$90 Learn More
New low

Viro Rides’ stunt scooter hits Amazon low at under $36 shipped

Under $36 Learn More
Amazon low

Elegantly conceal TV cables with this spacious cord cover kit: $20 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$20 Learn More
60% off

Old Navy takes up to 60% off sitewide with spring deals from $8 + extra 20% off your order

From $8 Learn More
41% off

Garmin’s Edge 130 compact bike GPS tracks your springtime rides at a low of $100

$100 Learn More
22% off

Amazon will ship you two GE 6-Outlet Power Strips for only $4.50 each

$4.50 each Learn More