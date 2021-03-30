It is now time to gather all of Tuesday’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps. Alongside ongoing Android TV deals and all of the offers you’ll find in our Android hub, we have another notable collection of price drops to browse through this afternoon. Highlights include titles like Dead Cells, Planescape: Torment, Demon’s Rise 2, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, 7 Minute Workout PRO, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are headlined by OnePlus 8T Android smartphones at new all-time lows that now sits alongside ongoing offers on Nokia’s affordable 3.4 Android handset and Sony’s latest Xperia smartphones. Moving over to wearables, we have the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS smartwatch at $75 off as well as ongoing offers on Samsung’s LTE-equipped Galaxy Tab A and the Galaxy Tab S7/+. Anker’s eufy Google Fit Smart Scale is on sale today as well as a series of the brand’s smart home products and all of the charging gear you’ll find in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $28.50, MK 11 Ultimate $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer from Motion Twin that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!