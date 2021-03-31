Score a 4-quart matte black touchscreen air fryer at $40 shipped for today only (Reg. $70)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 4-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $70, this Best Buy exclusive is now $30 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and at the lowest we can find anywhere. Now among the most affordable 4-quart options with trustworthy ratings, this is really the only touchscreen model we see down in this price range. Features include 1500-watts of power, space for up to 3.3-pounds of your favorites, an adjustable temperature range, built-in timer, the sleek matte black finish, and more. If you’re in the market for a 4-quart model, this one is certainly worth consideration at this price. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Best Buy customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many options out there for $40, and certainly not with touchscreen controls, solid ratings, and a trustworthy pedigree. Even the usually rock-bottom 2-quart Chefman TurboFry sells for the same price as today’s lead deal. But you’ll probably want to browse through our latest cookbook roundup and ensure you have a set of silicone-coated tongs before your new air fryer shows up.

More on the Bella 4-Quart Touchscreen Ari Fryer:

Revolutionize cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The High Performance Circular Heat Technology and the powerful 1500 watt heating system delivers fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Time saving appliance with up to 50% faster pre heat than a conventional oven. Large 3.3 lbs. food capacity for your favorite foods, including; fried chicken, roasted salmon, French fries, kale chips, and homemade guilt free donuts.

