Amazon has Ninja’s Hot and Cold Coffee maker + built-in frother at $170 (Reg. up to $230)

Reg. $230 $170

Amazon is now offering the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewing System for $169.99 shipped. Also matched at Bed Bath and Beyond. Regularly up to $230, today’s offer is more than 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the CP301 that sells for $160 on Amazon, this one includes additional brewing sizes, an upgraded thermal carafe, and more. This extremely versatile coffee maker can handle everything from single-serve to a full pot, cold brew, and even includes a tea basket. There are six brew size options, a built-in frother, and the ability to use “any brand of coffee or tea, loose leaf or bagged.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, you can save an additional $10 with the CP301 model, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find any other machines for less that can handle so many different brewing types. But if it’s just something that supports both K-cups and your own ground beans, a $40 Chefman InstaCoffee is a great option. This space-saving machine looks great on the countertop, saves you an additional $130 you can put towards actually coffee, and carries solid ratings from Amazon customers. 

If you are however in the K-cup ecosystem, then today’s Amazon sale is where you need to be next. It is now offering up to 25% off 100-packs of highly-rated in-house K-cup pods with deals starting from around $22 Prime shipped right now. Then go slide over to our home goods guide for deals on multi-cookers, home DIY tool sets, audio gear, and much more including Amazon’s 24-pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths at under $0.50 each

More on the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewing System:

  • Coffee and tea brew settings: Brewing technology offers an array of coffee and tea options
  • Cold brew coffee and tea: Brew over ice at a lower temperature for smooth, naturally sweet flavor in 10 to 15 minutes
  • Smart basket recognition: System recognizes basket and displays coffee or tea drink options
  • Separate coffee and tea baskets: Brew coffee or loose or bagged tea to keep flavors separate
  • 6 brew sizes: Brew anything from a single cup or travel size to a half carafe or full carafe in your coffee maker

