Make egg bites and mini cheescakes at home: Dash Sous Vide Maker drops to $25 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is 17% off, a new 2021 low, and the best we can find. The last time we saw it go for any less was a limited $22+ offer for Black Friday 2020. You know those egg bites you see at Starbucks and elsewhere? Well, this thing is made specifically to create those in your own home as well as desserts like mini cheesecakes, and more. Including four mini egg silicone molds, as well as a larger one for breakfast sandwiches and the like, you just drop in your ingredients, hit the on button, and your meal will be ready in roughly 10 minutes. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the sort of sous vide-style egg bites and mini cheesecakes aren’t getting you excited, just grab an Elite Gourmet egg cooker for $15 Prime shipped instead. This one can do boiled and poached eggs as well as omelets and includes everything you need for $10 less than today’s lead deal.

More on the Dash Egg Bite Maker:

From the creators of the ORIGINAL DASH RAPID EGG COOKER, the egg bite maker now gives you perfect, sous vide style egg bites at home, every time (without the hefty price tag) we it! Simply prep your eggs, fill the silicone molds, cook, and eat! The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer will alert you when your eggs are ready It’s so simple, even your kids can use it. This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, those who have busy schedules, meal prep, or follow Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free, or Vegetarian lifestyles.

