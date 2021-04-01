FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Acer Gold Box gaming gear sale up to $310 off: Predator mouse $45, laptops, monitors, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 28% off Acer monitors, laptops, and accessories. One standout is the Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse for $44.99 shipped. Originally $65, this one regularly sells for closer to $60 and is now at least 25% off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. A perfect addition to your gaming battlestation, features include a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, seven programmable buttons, mechanical switches (that support up to 20 million clicks), and a 5.9-foot USB connection. It also sports customizable RGB color profiles with 16 million color combinations and four lighting pattern modes. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More Acer deals below. 

Acer Gold Box deals:

Browse through the rest of today’s Acer Gold Box sale for deals from $18 right here. We also still have up to 45% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, and more from $30 as well as Cooler Master’s latest RGB gaming keyboards from $76. Just be sure to head over to our PC gaming deal hub for even more including CORSAIR’S new K55 RGB PRO/XT gaming keyboards and Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs

More on the Acer Predator Cestus 330:

  • High Precision 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor: Switch on-the-fly automatically!
  • Customizable RGB Color Profiles: Includes 16.8 million color combinations & 4 lighting patterns
  • Five Onboard Memory Profiles: Save profiles to the mouse once for gameplay on different computers and assign lighting colors to easily see which profile you’re using Predator Quarter Master Software.
  • 7 Programmable Buttons: Allows for button remapping and assignment of complex macro functions using Predator Quarter Master Software.

