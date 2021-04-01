Acer Gold Box gaming gear sale up to $310 off: Predator mouse $45, laptops, monitors, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 28% off Acer monitors, laptops, and accessories. One standout is the Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse for $44.99 shipped. Originally $65, this one regularly sells for closer to $60 and is now at least 25% off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. A perfect addition to your gaming battlestation, features include a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, seven programmable buttons, mechanical switches (that support up to 20 million clicks), and a 5.9-foot USB connection. It also sports customizable RGB color profiles with 16 million color combinations and four lighting pattern modes. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More Acer deals below.
Acer Gold Box deals:
- 23.8-inch HD Widescreen Monitor $110 (Reg. $130)
- 23.6-inch HD 144Hz AMD FreeSync Monitor $150 (Reg. $200)
- Chromebox Mini PC 1.8GHz/128GB/4GB $200 (Reg. $270)
- Predator Triton 300 Intel Core i7/1TB/16GB $1,190 (Reg. $1,500)
- Aspire Desktop Intel Core i5/512GB/8GB $450 (Reg. $530)
- And even more…
Browse through the rest of today’s Acer Gold Box sale for deals from $18 right here. We also still have up to 45% off Razer gaming keyboards, mice, and more from $30 as well as Cooler Master’s latest RGB gaming keyboards from $76. Just be sure to head over to our PC gaming deal hub for even more including CORSAIR’S new K55 RGB PRO/XT gaming keyboards and Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs.
More on the Acer Predator Cestus 330:
- High Precision 16,000 DPI Optical Sensor: Switch on-the-fly automatically!
- Customizable RGB Color Profiles: Includes 16.8 million color combinations & 4 lighting patterns
- Five Onboard Memory Profiles: Save profiles to the mouse once for gameplay on different computers and assign lighting colors to easily see which profile you’re using Predator Quarter Master Software.
- 7 Programmable Buttons: Allows for button remapping and assignment of complex macro functions using Predator Quarter Master Software.
